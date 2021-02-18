Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 119,014 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,014 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,479,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,078,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

