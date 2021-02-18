Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,104 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.7% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.94. The company had a trading volume of 89,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,721. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.70 and a 200-day moving average of $163.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

