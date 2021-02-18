Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,382 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,211,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Chevron by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 278,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,874 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,032,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,554,000 after purchasing an additional 600,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.43. 305,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,035,577. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $111.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

