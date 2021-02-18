Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 905 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.92. 40,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,720. The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

