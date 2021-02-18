GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,687 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Comfort Systems USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

