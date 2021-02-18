GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Chase worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 7.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,398,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chase by 323.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chase by 21.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Chase by 40.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chase by 23.1% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 41,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chase news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,487 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,424.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $30,022.83. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,568,239.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $794,690 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.31. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $117.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

