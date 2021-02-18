GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 8,375 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pluralsight worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pluralsight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pluralsight by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Pluralsight by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Pluralsight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Pluralsight by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $21.52 on Thursday. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $139,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 256,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,643.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $901,344 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PS. William Blair cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

