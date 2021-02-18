Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Tops $0.13

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Hakka.Finance has a total market capitalization of $20.14 million and $741,332.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hakka.Finance token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded up 84.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.24 or 0.00375619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00059958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00085731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00078587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00082893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00424942 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00174335 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,488,319 tokens. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

