Halma (LON:HLMA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,381.30

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,381.30 ($31.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,557 ($33.41). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,519 ($32.91), with a volume of 511,508 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,140 ($27.96) to GBX 2,190 ($28.61) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,135.63 ($27.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,530.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,381.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In related news, insider Dame Louise Makin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,459 ($32.13) per share, for a total transaction of £245,900 ($321,269.92). Also, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 8,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,381 ($31.11), for a total value of £211,599.47 ($276,456.06).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

