Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Down 6.6%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) was down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.10 and last traded at $56.09. Approximately 50,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 750,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 238,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50,692 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

