Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Down 9.3%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 1,477,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,987,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) by 1,186.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,053 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Happiness Biotech Group worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

