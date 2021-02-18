Harbour Investment Management LLC Buys 3,245 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.67. 1,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,198. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $79.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.