Harbour Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC owned approximately 18.29% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.05. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,333. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.