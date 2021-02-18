Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Insider Philip Johnson Acquires 1,931 Shares

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) insider Philip Johnson acquired 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

HL opened at GBX 1,539.50 ($20.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,621.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,635.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L)’s payout ratio is 55.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,601.11 ($20.92).

About Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

