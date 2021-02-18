Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,635.40

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,635.40 ($21.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,682.50 ($21.98). Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,653 ($21.60), with a volume of 399,713 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on HL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,601.11 ($20.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,621.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,635.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L)’s payout ratio is 55.31%.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson purchased 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) Company Profile (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

