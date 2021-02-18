Harmony (ONE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.33 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Harmony has traded 55.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $262.33 million and approximately $40.33 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,249,114,176 coins and its circulating supply is 9,488,040,175 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars.

