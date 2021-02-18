Harsco (HSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Harsco to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harsco stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Several research firms recently commented on HSC. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

