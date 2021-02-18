Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.36 and last traded at $41.35. Approximately 355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hartford Core Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

