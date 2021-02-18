HashCoin (HSC) Tops One Day Volume of $74,925.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. One HashCoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $434,978.52 and $74,925.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.90 or 0.00872245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00030429 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00044391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.51 or 0.04922889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049556 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017380 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

