Hashgard Trading Up 41.7% This Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $24.64 million and approximately $107,560.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00063400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00866608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00031295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00044932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.00 or 0.05077087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

