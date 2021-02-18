Hathor (HTR) Trading 132.8% Higher Over Last Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Hathor has a market cap of $110.07 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hathor has traded up 132.8% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00372658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00059893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00078987 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00084682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00082584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.18 or 0.00431157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00173991 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

Buying and Selling Hathor

Hathor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

