Haverford Trust Co. Sells 6,565 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.6% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of The Walt Disney worth $185,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.44 billion, a PE ratio of -117.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.26.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

