Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HE. TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

HE opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

