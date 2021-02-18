Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.28

Hays plc (HAS.L) (LON:HAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.28 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 162.20 ($2.12). Hays plc (HAS.L) shares last traded at GBX 158 ($2.06), with a volume of 1,985,440 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Hays plc (HAS.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 127.43 ($1.66).

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.80. The company has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 50.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.28.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

