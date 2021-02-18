HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of HCA Healthcare worth $88,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after acquiring an additional 106,089 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,587 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA opened at $176.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $181.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

