HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Increased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $49,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,088,811.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,587 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $174.28. 13,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,502. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.40 and its 200-day moving average is $147.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

