HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Acquired by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of HCI Group worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 238.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of HCI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,241. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.67. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

