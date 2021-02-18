Head to Head Analysis: Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) versus Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atossa Therapeutics and Sonnet BioTherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atossa Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 135.85%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.97%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Atossa Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.24 million N/A N/A Sonnet BioTherapeutics $30.14 million 1.66 -$24.26 million N/A N/A

Atossa Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Therapeutics N/A -130.58% -108.14% Sonnet BioTherapeutics N/A N/A -52.90%

Summary

Atossa Therapeutics beats Sonnet BioTherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer. It is also developing intraductal microcatheter technology to target the delivery of therapies, including fulvestrant, immunotherapies, and Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapies, directly to the site of breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead candidate includes SON-080, a human version of low dose Interleukin-6 (IL-6), which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of patients with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. The company is also developing SON-081, a low dose IL-6 for the treatment of patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy and is under phase I trials; SON-1010, a FHAB derived compound, which utilizes a human version of Interleukin-12 (IL-12) is under pre-clinical trial, as well as SON-1210, a bi-specific construct that combines FHAB with IL-12 and human Interleukin-15 for the treatment of solid tumor is under pre-clinical trial. In addition, it develops SON-2014, a bi-specific combination of granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor and Interleukin-18 for the treatment of cancer; and SON-3015, a bi-specific combination of anti-IL6 and anti-tumor growth factor beta for tumor and bone metastases. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

