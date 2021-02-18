Head to Head Comparison: Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and 537 (OTCMKTS:OLCB)

537 (OTCMKTS:OLCB) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of 537 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 537 and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 537 N/A N/A N/A Meta Financial Group 19.66% 10.41% 1.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for 537 and Meta Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 537 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

Meta Financial Group has a consensus target price of $39.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.64%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than 537.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 537 and Meta Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 537 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 2.60 $104.72 million $2.43 17.70

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than 537.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats 537 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 537

Ohio Lagacy Corp provides customary retail and commercial bankingservices to its customers, including checking and savings accounts, timedeposits, IRAs, safe deposit facilities, personal loans, commercial loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans and night depository facilities to customers located primarily in Holmes, Stark and Wayne Counties, Ohio.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products. It also provides student loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity and home improvement loans, and agricultural loans for the purchase of farmland, livestock, farm machinery and equipment, seed, fertilizer, and other farm-related products, as well as tax services, including taxpayer advance and electronic return originator advance loans. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates ten full-service branch and 14 non-branch offices. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

