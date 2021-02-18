Head to Head Comparison: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and Orthofix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million N/A N/A Orthofix Medical $459.95 million 1.77 -$28.46 million $1.47 28.57

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A -53.07% Orthofix Medical 5.75% 1.82% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Titan Medical and Orthofix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Orthofix Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33

Titan Medical currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 62.83%. Orthofix Medical has a consensus price target of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.73%. Given Orthofix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Titan Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

