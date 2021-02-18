Head to Head Comparison: Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) versus AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Virtus Investment Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $417.94 million 4.32 -$420,000.00 $0.54 46.15 Virtus Investment Partners $563.25 million 3.38 $95.65 million $14.80 16.89

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial. Virtus Investment Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Virtus Investment Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial -0.16% 2.84% 2.03% Virtus Investment Partners 9.48% 20.04% 3.80%

Risk and Volatility

AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AssetMark Financial and Virtus Investment Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Virtus Investment Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75

AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 11.56%. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus target price of $252.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.12%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Virtus Investment Partners.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats AssetMark Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It provides integrated technology platform for advisers new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products; wealth management services for institutional and individual investors; and insurance services on an intermediary basis. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

