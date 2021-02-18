Health Catalyst (HCAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $50.74 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

In other Health Catalyst news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 33,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $1,174,362.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $156,780.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,691.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,245. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

