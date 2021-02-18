HeartBout Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $406.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market cap of $220,937.30 and approximately $406.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.22 or 0.00854659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00034904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00045071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.47 or 0.05118543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00017450 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a token. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.