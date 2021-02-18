Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 30,375 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.9% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.26.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $338.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

