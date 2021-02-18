Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Hold”

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. 8,640,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,895,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

