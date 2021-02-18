Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 8,665,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 12,895,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

