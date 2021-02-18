Hedera Hashgraph Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $116.02 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00039906 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00292107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002309 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00013391 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000134 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,149,648,284 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.