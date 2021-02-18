HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $512.54 million and approximately $141,435.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00002872 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003241 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00040959 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005352 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00018775 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

