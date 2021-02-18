HempCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,460.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $6,460.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,174.70 or 0.99688753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00179067 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000575 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002699 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,675,601 coins and its circulating supply is 260,540,451 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.