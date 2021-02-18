Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) Insider Nicholas George Buys 6,250 Shares

Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) insider Nicholas George acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £187.50 ($244.97).

LON HFEL opened at GBX 331.50 ($4.33) on Thursday. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 236.30 ($3.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 349 ($4.56). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 332.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 317.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of £469.05 million and a P/E ratio of 94.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L)’s payout ratio is 657.14%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

