Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) CEO Acquires $40,000.00 in Stock

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00.

HEPA remained flat at $$2.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 24,291,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,058. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.18). Analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,454 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HEPA shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

