Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $5.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.57. 103,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $59.00.

In other news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,675,097 shares of company stock valued at $610,242,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

