Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) dropped 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $49.81. Approximately 4,891,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 976,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.49.

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,205.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,675,097 shares of company stock worth $610,242,857 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.