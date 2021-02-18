Herbalife Nutrition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,597 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 230% compared to the typical volume of 1,393 call options.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,675,097 shares of company stock valued at $610,242,857 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,083,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after purchasing an additional 640,610 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLF traded down $6.77 on Thursday, reaching $48.72. 41,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,102. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

