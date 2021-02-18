Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.65. 261,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $76.20.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Herc by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

