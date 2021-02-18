Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $6.53 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $6.53 or 0.00012649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $30.70 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.03 or 0.00383426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00078091 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00084867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00083852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.02 or 0.00429869 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,363.23 or 0.85894803 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.