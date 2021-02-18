Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $18.49 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

