Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.22

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.22 and traded as high as C$16.04. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) shares last traded at C$15.83, with a volume of 20,111 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.67.

Get Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$575.93 million and a PE ratio of -9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.