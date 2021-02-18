Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.80

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.80 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.22), with a volume of 30330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £617.99 million and a P/E ratio of 95,350.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

