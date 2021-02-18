HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.52

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.52 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 168.60 ($2.20). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 168.60 ($2.20), with a volume of 1,460,144 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 296.30%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

